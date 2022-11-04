Rolls-Royce launch their first fully-electric uber luxury sedan, Spectre

Before we get talking about the Spectre, Rolls-Royce has confirmed that they will have an all-electric portfolio by 2030 and that Spectre is just the beginning. From a design perspective, Spectre is a beautiful marriage of traditional elements with a futuristic look. Rolls-Royce likes to call it the Ultra Luxury Electric Super Coupe!

From the front, Spectre’s split headlight treatment is intersected by the widest grille ever bestowed on a Rolls-Royce. The vanes of the Pantheon grille are now smoother in section and a flusher fit, designed to help guide the air around the motor car’s front. In fact, the Spectre has a .25 coefficient of drag, making it the most aerodynamic Rolls-Royce ever made! The profile is unmistakable, for those large proportions ensure you are looking at nothing but a Rolls-Royce. The rear is inspired by the hull of a yacht and this car sure looks like it will just cut through the air!

Inside, Spectre is provisioned with the most technologically advanced bespoke features, yet, drawing inspiration from the timeless mystique of the night sky. For the first time on a series production Rolls-Royce, Spectre is available with Starlight Doors, which incorporate 4,796 softly illuminated ‘stars’. Alongside the extraordinary, illuminated surfaces, Spectre is equipped with a completely redesigned digital architecture of luxury named SPIRIT, presented in quintessential Rolls-Royce style.

Not only will SPIRIT manage the motor car’s functions, but it is seamlessly integrated into the marque’s Whispers application, allowing clients to interact with their car remotely, and receive live information curated by the marque’s luxury intelligence specialists. Preliminary data shows that Spectre is expected to have an all-electric range of 520 kilometres, 900 Nm of torque and a solid 585 PS of power. It is anticipated to achieve 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds!