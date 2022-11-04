The BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition is one beast of a machine that is now available in India, but in limited numbers!  

BMW X6 ’50 Jahre M Edition’ is a stunning-looking machine that boasts of a significantly larger BMW Kidney Grille finished in high gloss black. To add some drama, the illuminated grille gives this version of the X6 a rather distinct look. Other key features include the M badging along with the ‘50 Years of M’ door projectors. The X6 special edition also sports 20-inch M alloys finished in orbit grey with M Sport Brake Callipers in red high gloss. The revised front apron, larger air inlets and Laserlights add to its character.

Also read: BMW extends EV battery capacity in Germany

Interior

The interior is designed to create an exclusive and dynamic driving experience. The X6 50 Jahre M Edition comes with Crafted Clarity, 4 zone airconditioning, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Comfort Access System and Sport Seats as standard. The reconfigured and redesigned controls represent a modern re-interpretation of the classic, driver-focused BMW’s cockpit. The new model comes equipped with Temperature Controlled Cup holders (heated and cooled) and offers Wireless Charging as standard. Other key features include the panorama glass roof and M leather steering wheel with sports seats.

Performance

Under the hood of the X6 50 Jahre M Edition is the unrivalled 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 340 hp and a peak torque output of 450 Nm. It is capable of taking this machine from 0-100km/h in just 5.5 seconds and can hit a top speed of 250 km/h! The engine is paired with the 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission that allows for smooth and fast shift times in order to let the driver maximise their experience behind the wheel.

Tech

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies make their way into this product. To start with, you get the BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high-resolution 12.3-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality. Wireless Apple CarPlay ensures seamless smartphone connection. An extremely handy wireless charging station also doubles up as a power bank. Parking and maneuvering in confined spaces is made easy by the parking assistant along with reversing assistant. The system remembers the last 50 metres covered and is able to automatically reverse the car along exactly the same route. The standard BMW Gesture Control allows drivers to perform various actions through simple hand gestures. BMW Virtual Assistant, an intelligent digital character which responds to the prompt ‘Hey BMW’ and helps drivers operate the car with access to various functions and information simply by speaking, comes as standard.

Also read: Nissan to launch the family-oriented X-Trail, young and jazzy Juke and the midsize do-it-all Qashqai in in India the near future

Final take

BMW India is offering the X6 50 Jahre M Edition as a limited series product and currently, there are only 10 units available! Yes, it is an ultra-exclusive offering and worth every penny for this is a definite collector’s item.