Chinese car manufacturer BYD has launches their first private vehicle offering in India  in the form of the ATTO 3 crossover SUV

BYD has launched their first product that is targeted at the private buyer and it is an upmarket SUV that has been christened as the ATTO 3. This new electric vehicle is built on the company’s e-Platform 3.0 which is designed for the next generation of pure electric vehicles that will feature the Blade Battery, an 8-in-1 electric powertrain, and highly integrated domain controllers. The platform features the world’s first 8-in-1 electric powertrain (with drive motor, motor controller, reducer, onboard charger, DC converter, high-voltage distribution box, vehicle controller, and Battery Management System (BMS) integrated), resulting in a 20 per cent overall size reduction and 15 per cent weight reduction and allowing the overall efficiency to exceed 89 per cent!

Design

BYDATTO 3 features sharp lines and a strong, sporty posture adding to the vigorous aesthetics of the Dragon Face that the car sports. It has a premium upmarket look and judging by the other EVs on the road that sit in this segment, the BYD ATTO 3 would definitely win the beauty contest! The cabin is nice and spacious and has a fresh layout that is bound to gel well with customers.

Safe high-performance battery

Equipped with the ultra-safe Blade Battery and the born EV platform, the ATTO 3 features fast charging from 0 to 80 per cent within 50 minutes, a range of 521 km on a single charge according to ARAI tests with a higher battery capacity of 60.48kWh, and a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 7.3s.

Advanced safety systems

BYDATTO 3 features a level 2 Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS). This includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warnings, blind spot warning, emergency brake assist and a lot more! In addition to these active systems, the ATTO 3 also gets 7 airbags.

Key features

The car is equipped with a panoramic sunroof with electric slide and anti-pinch features. It also comes standard with a 12.8-inch adaptive rotating suspension electronic pad supporting a 360° holographic transparent imaging system. The panoramic sunroof and imaging system are the largest among cars in the segment. BYD ATTO 3 is also equipped with a mobile power station that allows the vehicle to transform into a super mobile power bank. This power station supports power up to 3.3kw, satisfying most needs of high-power electrical appliances. The car also has other features such as mobile phone wireless charging, onetouch electric control tailgate, NFC card key, an 8-speaker audio system, electric seat adjustment, voice control, LED headlamps, LED rear lights, multi-colour gradient ambient lighting that responds to music rhythm, PM 2.5 air filter, and a CN95 air filter.


