Kia India has introduced the Sonet in a new X-Line trim and it will be their range-topping variant

THE ALL-NEW KIA X-LINE Sonet is a welcome addition to the line-up for it sports a youthful appeal and gives customers a more upmarket option in the compact SUV segment. As a product, it will sit above the GT Line and the enhanced elements are bound to make it a more enticing prospect for customers.

The changes over the GT Line are substantial and the result is a striking-looking compact SUV that has a sporty yet premium appeal to it. Key design elements include the signature tiger nose grille finished in black high gloss, dark hyper metal accents, piano black front and rear skid plates, a dark chrome fog lamp garnish, piano black ORVM covers, matte graphite shark fin antenna, silver brake callipers, piano black muffler finishes and the X-Line emblem that lets you know it is different!

The cabin of the Sonet X-Line has also been spruced up and the prime changes include the leatherette sport seats with a neat orange stitching and the X-Line logo stitched in as well, a leatherette wrapped D-cut steering wheel with orange stitching and a premium black headliner that is exclusive to the X-Line.

The X-Line variant is offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol version gets the 1.0-litre T-GDi unit that is paired with a 7-speed DCT, while the diesel motor is the tried and tested 1.5 litre CRDi mill that is paired with a 6-speed automatic. The Kia Sonet X-Line starts from `13.39 lakh onwards.