Tata Motors launches the Tiago EV which is currently India’s most affordable all-electric car!  

Tata motors is furthering their hold in the Indian EV market with the launch of the Tiago EV. The car promises an exciting and effortless drive experience, while being a rather affordable product that will undoubtedly allow for more people to jump on the EV bandwagon.

Design

From a design standpoint, the Tiago EV looks like its petrol-powered counterpart. The only visible difference being the sealed-off front grille and the addition of the signature blue line that can be found on all Tata EVs. It is a cute car that still has that fresh appeal and as an EV, it should be quite popular too.

Interior

With premium features on offering that are usually reserved for higher segment cars, the Tiago EV boasts of a plush look and feel that is enhanced by leatherette seats, a contrast roof, fully automatic climate control as standard, projector headlamps and cruise control. Combining luxury with convenience, the Tiago EV also offers its customers with rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, electric ORVMs with auto fold and push button start/stop.

Powertrain options

Tata Motors’ in-house developed high voltage architecture designed for unique Indian driving and weather conditions, better known as Ziptron, is the driving force behind the Tiago EV. The Ziptron EV architecture is driven and proven over 500 million kms across diverse and challenging Indian terrains making it apt for an exhilarating EV experience. On that note, the Tiago EV is offered with a choice of two battery packs. The 19.2 kWh battery pack is for those who do short and frequent trips and it offers a range of 250 km per charge. The larger battery version gets a 24 kWh pack with a range o 315 km per charge.

Charging

The Tiago EV comes with four different charging options! The first is a hassle-free 15A plug-point unit for overnight charging while on the move. The second is a standard 3.3kW AC charger, the third method is a 7.2kW AC home fast charger which can add a 35 kms range with just 30 minutes of charging. It also aids full charging of the vehicle (from 10% - 100%) in 3 hr 36 minutes. The fourth option is DC fast charging which can add 110 kms of range with just 30 minutes of charging and can charge 10% - 80% in just 57 minutes.

Affordability

Tata Motors has equipped the Tiago EV with a host of connected features and creature comforts that suit modern needs. Add to that, it is built on a rather safe platform which definitely adds to its appeal. The icing on the cake, however, is the pricing. The base XE variant with the 19.2 kWh battery pack is priced at `8.49 lakh, while the range-topping XZ+ Tech Lux variant with the 24 kWh battery pack is priced at `11.79 lakh.

