Mahindra Scorpio N has been launched, finally! Here is everything you need to know about the SUV:

One of the most awaited SUVs in the Indian car scene, the brand-new Mahindra Scorpio N was launched globally on June 27. According to Mahindra, the Scorpio-N is reportedly the world’s first SUV to be offered with Alexa-enabled What3Words (a proprietary geocode system to identify any location).

The new design has moved away from the traditional design of Mahindra’s Scorpio but retains the butch looks of the SUV. The new look includes a high bonnet, Christmas-style tail lamps, and an upright boot lid that works well with the overall design. Other changes also include dramatic upgrades of the interiors, which have also resulted in a change in seating configuration, cabin design and tech.

This SUV will be available in five variants, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 L. The SUV gets a two-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol motor that develops 197 bhp and 380 Nm, and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out up to 173 bhp and 400 Nm, depending on the variant.

Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s new 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

The car also features an Adrenox-powered eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity, 70+ connected car tech features, an electric sunroof, Sony’s premium sound system, dual-zone climate control and more.

Test drives will start on July 5 in 30 Tier-1 cities and in the rest of the country by July 15, 2022. Bookings will begin on July 30.

Manual variants of the new Scorpio-N start at INR 11.99 lakh and go up to INR 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Mahindra will reveal the prices of its 4X4 and automatic variants in July.

