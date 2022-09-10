Lamborghini India brings the V10-powered Huracan Tecnica to India  

LAMBORGHINI IS CELEBRATING their V10 engine with some exciting cars and the latest to get this powerhouse motor is the Huracan Tecnica. It is a stunning-looking machine that is every bit the car of your dreams, however, it will be offered in limited numbers here in India.

Design

Like all Lamborghini models, the Huracan Tecnica sports a low profile with sharp edgy design elements. It gets a carbon fibre bonnet; a rather prominent diffuser and the silhouette is a throwback to the track-specific Essenza SCV12 model. The supercar also gets a revised front bumper that incorporates an air curtain for the first time that allows for better downforce and cooling as the open slats direct air through the wheels. The Huracan Tecnica rides on large diamond-cut 20-inch alloys that come with a hexagonal design and are fitted with Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres which have been designed to handle the sheer amount of power in this vehicle.

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio N has been launched, finally! Here is everything you need to know about the SUV

Interior

Finished in fine materials such as Alcantara leather, high quality chrome for garnishes and quality plastics, the cabin of the Huracan looks as futuristic as the car itself. The cockpit has a driver-focused layout, and the ergonomics are spot on. Of course, it comes with all the bells and whistles one would expect and the large doors ensure that getting in and out isn’t a task at all. It is plush, sporty and premium and you will not mistake it for anything but a Lamborghini!

Performance

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica is powered by a V10 engine that sends power to the rear wheels and comes paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 5.2-litre engine produces a whopping 640 hp of power and a solid 565 Nm of peak torque. What this translates to is a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.2 seconds! The top speed is limited to 325 km/h and to ensure you get the very best out of it, there are multiple drive modes to select and unleash all that power. Incidentally, the Huracan Tecnica generates 35 per cent more downforce that the stock Huracan as this helps keep the car in check at high speeds and also allows the driver to cope with the additional amount of power. Key performance bits that have helped with this are the fixed spoiler and the revised front bumper.

Also read: Ferrari says 60 per cent of its lineup will be electrified by 2026

Price

Lamborghini India has launched the new Huracan Tecnica at a `4.04 crore, ex-showroom price tag. Of course, customers have the option of getting some bespoke add-ons which would change the price significantly. It is an iconic car that is undoubtedly a collector’s dream.

The X factor (A pitstop for modern-day car and bike enthusiasts, this column features the latest machines, reviews, road trips and more. By a team of automotive insiders who call themselves MotorScribes)