Mercedes-Benz India rolls out its first all-electric luxury sedan, the EQS 580 4Matic

The Mercedes-Benz EQ range comprises of their dynamic all-electric product offerings, and the first one of these to be made in India is the bold-looking EQS 580 4Matic. Built at their flexible production line in Chakan, the EQS 580 4Matic is an experience that takes you lightyears ahead of what current products in the market offer!

Also read: Lamborghini announces the introduction of the Urus S as the successor to the original Urus!

Design

As the world’s most aerodynamic car, the EQS 580 4MATIC boasts of a drag coefficient from 0.20. The sleek silhouette with neat character lines that bring out an element of sportiness and luxury are what make this luxury sedan stand apart. It rides on massive 20-inch rims and the flowing roofline that slopes down towards the back give it a coupe-like grace. A lot has gone into the lighting of the EQS as the digital headlights use 3 LEDs whose light is refracted by 1.3 million micro mirrors in order to create this advanced lighting system. The rear LEDs look absolutely stunning as does the light bar that runs across the rear.

Interior

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic is a massive car and there is ample room on board for four adults to travel in ultimate luxury. It is the S-Class of electric vehicles and has been kitted out in the same vein. Top-notch materials that are made from sustainable sources with over 80 kg of raw material made from recycled items are another stand-out feature. Taking centrestage is the hyperscreen. This 56-inch screen is actually three screens that offer the owner a plethora of information. The digital driver dash, a massive centre screen and for the first time ever, the front passenger gets a screen too. You can pair multiple phones with it, access navigation, vehicle controls like the massage seat function and a lot more! It is an AI-enabled MBUX infotainment system, so it learns on the go and is pretty much the heart of this machine. For your audio pleasure, the car gets a Burmester surround sound system with 15 speakers and a total output of 710 watts.

Performance

The EQS 580 4Matic uses a high-density lithium-ion battery with a high energy content of 107.8kWh and the 400-volt battery unit powers two electric motors which have a combined output of 525 PS and a solid 855 NM of torque. The EQS is capable of going from 0-100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds and can hit a top speed of 210 km/h! Having said that, the EQS has an ARAI-certified range of 857 km to a single charge! Using a DC fastcharger, it can recover 210 km of range in just 15 minutes!

Also read: Tata Motors launches the Tiago EV which is currently India’s most affordable all-electric car

Verdict

The drive experience is unmatched as this luxury sedan just surges forward at an amazing speed. It is almost aircraft-like in nature in that sense. Being a Mercedes-Benz also means it is extremely safe and has a 5-star NCAP rating. Key features include rear-axle steering with 10° steering angle adjustment, HEPA Filter, Dynamic Select and Predictive Route Planning. It is a step into the future and is a machine that absolutely delights!

