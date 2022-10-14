MG Motor India introduces the ZS EV in an exclusive variant

THE EXCLUSIVE VARIANT of the MG ZS EV will be available with dual-tone iconic ivory interiors and has been christened as the ZS EV Excite. The new interior trim has really spruced up the cabin to give it an even more upmarket feel and it suits this e-SUV rather well. The light colour tone has also given the cabin an airier appeal, which is bound to gel well with customers.

Also read: Kia India has introduced the Sonet in a new X-Line trim and it will be their range-topping variant

The ZS EV Excite offers customers a power-packed electric mobility experience with more than 75 connected features and the largest in-segment 50.3kWh battery with globally certified quality. The power output of the electric powertrain on board is 176 PS and the ZS EV boasts of a 461 km range on a single charge.

The e-SUV comes loaded with the largest-in-segment 25.7 cm HD Touchscreen Infotainment, along with a host of other segment-first features like a 360° all around view camera and a Digital Key. The ZS EV Excite features a full digital cluster with the segment-best 17.78 cm embedded LCD screen and Hill Descent Control (HDC) for enhanced safety. To make drives smoother, the base variant also comes equipped with a Park+ Native ap p for parking booking , and the MapmyIndia Online Navigation System with live traffic, live weather, and AQI, and the integrated Discover app to locate restaurants and hotels nearby. The system also has Firmware Over-The-Air (FOTA) update capability.

Also read: Land Rover celebrates its 75 years with a special edition Land Rover Defender

Incidentally, the ZS EV range has been rather successful in urban markets as more people are opting for an electric mobility solution. The ZS EV sits above the Tata Nexon EV range and is priced just a shade under the Hyundai Kona, which makes it quite an enticing offering for it is a luxurious SUV that is easy on the pocket too!

