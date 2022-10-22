The Lexus ES300h has been the most successful model in India and now it will be locally produced here

Lexus India is now the fourth country to produce a Lexus model globally, and this has been kicked off with the start of production of the hot-selling ES300h. Known for its elegant design, renowned quietness, class-leading craftsmanship and self-charging hybrid electric powertrain, the ES300h has received a few tweaks to keep with the times. These new changes not only further the overall experience of such a product, they also enhance the overall appeal of the luxury sedan.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz India rolls out its first all-electric luxury sedan, the EQS 580 4Matic

The new ES300h benefits from a series of changes. To start with, it boasts of better aesthetics through the seamless appearance of the Lexus emblem on the car, storage space has been improved and there is easier accessibility around the center console as well. The ES300h now comes with the Lexus Dynamic Voice Recognition feature that makes it easy for the owner to operate and control a series of features without having to take their hands off the wheel or their eyes off the road.

Also read: MG Motor India introduces the ZS EV in an exclusive variant

The luxury car has been upgraded with wireless Apple CarPlay, however, Android Auto remains a wired feature. There is a fair degree of personalisation available through the ‘profile function’ for which the owner can customise their own multimedia settings in order to have a more bespoke experience. Last but not the least, the new ES 300h gets an easy-to-use hands-free operation of the trunk.

The ES 300h Exquisite variant will be available at a starting price of `59,71,000 and the ES 300h Luxury variant at a starting price of `65,81,000.

