Nissan to launch the family-oriented X-Trail, young and jazzy Juke and the midsize do-it-all Qashqai in in India the near future

Nissan India recently showcased three SUVs from their global portfolio which they are seriously considering to launch in India in the near future. The SUVs include the family-oriented X-Trail, young and jazzy Juke and the midsize do-it-all Qashqai.

Nissan X-Trail

The Nissan X-Trail is all set for its second innings in India. Out of the three SUVs promised, the X-Trail has been confirmed for a 2023 launch. It is a large family SUV that is plush and built to deliver what you would expect from a Nissan SUV. Offered with two choices of powertrain options that include the e-power and the 1.5 litre VCR Turbo petrol, the X-trail is touted to be a driver’s delight. The e-power version delivers 213 PS of peak power, while the 1.5-litre VCR version is good for 163PS of peak power. The X-Trail gets multiple driving modes and four-wheel drive as well.

Nissan Juke

The Nissan Juke sits in the compact SUV segment and has been a popular choice for customers across Europe. It is a vehicle characterised by its bold styling that is youthful and fun in nature. It is a quirky-looking machine, however close attention has been given to its aerodynamics to ensure maximum efficiency. Keeping with the times, the Juke gets a hybrid drivetrain that features Nissan’s e-motor. The multi-modal powertrain and smart gearbox offer the driver the choice of driving in pure electric mode or a combination of combustion engine and electric motor. The set-up includes a 1.6-litre petrol engine that delivers 94hp along with the e-motor that delivers 49hp. The combined output gives you a peppy drive experience while keeping fuel efficiency in check.

Nissan Qashqai

The Qashqai is a mid-size SUV that will go up against the likes of the Grand Vitara and Hyundai Creta. It is a practical machine that boasts of Nissan’s signature design elements which include sleek headlights, a bold front grille, sharp edges and a rather neat-looking rear end. The Qashqai is offered with two distinct powertrain options. The first being a mild-hybrid unit that provides torque assist and extended idle stop with a quick restart to help lower fuel consumption. When decelerating, the system regenerates electricity in order to recharge the 12V advanced lithium-ion battery system. It is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The strong hybrid version gets Nissan’s proprietary e-power system that is touted to be both engaging and efficient. The 1.5-litre petrol motor is paired with a power generator, inverter and electric motor that has a 140kW output. What sets this set-up apart is that the electric motor is the sole provider of power to the wheels. The petrol engine kicks in to recharge the batteries while on the move, so what you get is an EV-like drive experience without the need to constantly recharge!