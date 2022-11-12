Bentley’s Bentayga Odyssean Edition takes their luxury SUV towards a more sustainable future 

Bentley recently introduced the Bentayga Odyssean Edition, a limited edition product that will just have 70 units available worldwide. This uber-luxury SUV gets the complete Bentley treatment in terms of ultimate craftsmanship, however, to take things up a notch, it also boasts a solid focus on sustainability.

Powerful exterior

The Bentley Odyssean Edition is a large SUV that sports those quintessential Bentley design lines. It Iooks plush and powerful and oozes character. Bringing out that added oomph are the 22-inch ten-spoke alloys, revised front and rear bumpers and a curated palette of six colours to go with this special edition model.

Hybrid powertrain

Together, the Bentayga Hybrid’s V6 petrol engine, electric motor and new and improved 18.0 kWh battery deliver a remarkable amount of power, while keeping overall efficiency in check. The SUV is capable of driving in electric-only mode as well with a range of 45 km, which can be useful in city traffic. Having said that, the combined output of the powertrain stands at 462 PS from the 3.0 litre TFSI V6 petrol engine and the 100kW electric motor generator. With this, the Bentayga Hybrid can go from 0-100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds and it is touted to be an exhilarating experience.

Sustainable materials

Sustainability is not only focused on the powertrain but with materials inside the cabin too. The open pore Koa veneer of the centre console uses 90 per cent less lacquer than high-gloss veneers and allows the natural surface texture and aesthetic of the wood to be enjoyed. The fascia and interior trims are finished in a sleek, minimalist Piano Linen veneer, while a dedicated three-colour leather scheme lends the whole interior new depth. Together with new materials, sustainable natural leather is used widely across the cabin. The cabin also features panels of crafted tweed made from 100 per cent British wool, twisting a blend of tonal colours into a bespoke yarn to create a unique natural luxury textile, especially for Bentley.

Electrified future

The Bentayga Odyssean Edition offers the ultimate in electrified luxury, with smooth and silent progress through urban environments, whilst having the grand touring capability to escape the city and explore further. It can be driven in three separate modes including full EV mode and Hybrid mode. With that, Bentley is taking a big step towards the future of electrified vehicles and by 2025 the full Bentley line-up will be offered with hybrid powertrains, coinciding with the launch of the first-ever Bentley Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV).

Price: `4.5 crore