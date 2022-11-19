MG India to bring their ultra-compact 2-door EV to the Indian market early next year

MG Motor India has built a name for themselves as a brand that likes to do things differently. So far, this attitude to be fast to the market, quirky with their branding and an adaptive ability to read product segments rather well has undoubtedly paid off. The Hector, ZS EV and Gloster have all done a good job of building the brand’s presence and now MG is looking at heading into a space that no EV manufacturer in India has even thought of with their Air Compact EV.

Also read: MG Motor India introduces the ZS EV in an exclusive variant

Based on the Wuling Air, this compact EV is like the Tata Nano of electric vehicles for it boasts of a rather compact overall dimension, small wheels, two doors and quirky youthful styling. The cabin is expected to be spacious enough for two adults up front and two children at the rear, but it remains to be seen just what MG will eventually do with the cabin layout. We do expect it to get connected features and a neat-looking centre console.

Also read: Skoda’s annual sales will now cross 50,000 soon with help of their game-changer vehicle, Kushaq

Powering the MG Air EV will be a compact electric motor along with a battery pack that gives it enough to do 200 kilometres in a single charge. It is a vehicle that is built for the urban environment and as such, a range would be more than ample.

With its compact dimensions, easy driving ability, and excellent range, the MG Air EV could be just the answer to lowering road congestion and pollution in a single go.

Expected Price: `5-7 lakh