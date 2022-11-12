Strengthening its commitment towards environment-friendly mobility solutions, Maruti Suzuki India Limited is expanding their S-CNG technology to their NEXA portfolio

Maruti Suzuki is bringing their S-CNG technology to their upmarket NEXA brand with the introduction of the XL6 and Baleno S-CNG models. The S-CNG XL6 and Baleno come with dual inter-dependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an Intelligent Injection System to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures ample performance and fuel efficiency.

XL6 S-CNG

The XL6 S-CNG delivers fuel efficiency of 26.32 km for every kilogram used. Equipped with segment re-defining features like In-built Suzuki Connect, 17.78cm SmartPlay studio infotainment with Android Auto and AppleCarPlay connectivity, Cruise Control and LED DRLs, the XL6 CNG is quite the package. When driven in pure CNG mode, the 1.5-litre engine delivers 88 PS of peak power and 121.5 Nm of torque, however, on petrol mode, these figures go up to 100.6 PS of power and 136 Nm of torque.

The XL6 S-CNG model is available in the Zeta (MT) variant and is priced at: `12.24 lakh.

Baleno S-CNG

The Baleno S-CNG delivers a fuel efficiency of 30.61 km per kilogram! That helps bring down running costs to lower than what a diesel would offer while having reduced emissions as well. Incidentally, the Baleno is now the only premium CNG hatchback to offer up to six airbags. The Baleno also comes with hi-tech features such as Suzuki Connect, Smart Play Pro touch infotainment system, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity and a MID display with CNG-specific screens. In CNG mode, the Baleno delivers 77.49 PS of power and 98.5Nm of torque, however, when driven in petrol mode, you get 90 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque from the powerful 1.2-litre engine.

Available in the Delta and Zeta trims with prices starting from ` 8.28 lakh.