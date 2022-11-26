Maruti Suzuki’s all-new Alto K10 with their S-CNG technology is probably India’s most fuel efficient car

THE NEW ALTO was introduced in August this year and the third-generation version of this entry-level hatchback has received an amazing response from customers across the country.

With the introduction of the S-CNG version., Maruti Suzuki is looking at further expanding the popularity of this hatchback and delivering an additional level of value for money by bringing down the running costs. The Alto K10 S-CNG is powered by a Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, offering unmatched fuel efficiency and refinement. The Alto K10 S-CNG’s powertrain with dual-interdependent ECUs, develops a peak power output of 56.69 PS and max torque of 82.1Nm in CNG Mode.

The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission that is rather slick. Running on CNG, the Alto K10 delivers an exceptional mileage of 33.85 kilometres for every kilogram of CNG consumed. The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG has been conceptualised, designed, and developed at the company’s world-class research and development facility.

Apart from tweaking the engine to run on CNG, Maruti Suzuki has also tweaked the suspension set-up in order to enhance the ride quality, overall comfort and safety of the vehicle. The factory-fitted S-CNG unit has also been tested to conform to the highest level of safety and to ensure that passengers aren’t harmed in the event of an accident.

The Alto K10 S-CNG joins the growing Maruti Suzuki line-up of CNG-powered vehicles which includes the S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, Super Carry and Tour S. Alto K10 S-CNG price: `5.94 lakh. — Vikram Gour