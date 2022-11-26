Kia Seltos to make its Indian debut in early 2023

The Kia Seltos is a popular urban SUV that has sold in outstanding numbers here in India. It literally took to the market like how fish takes to water! With sales figures still in excess of 10,000 units a month, it is undoubtedly a blockbuster product. Having said that, the new Seltos has broken cover in the US market and it is destined for our shores in 2023!

Design

The 2023 Kia Seltos now sports the company’s updated design language and looks sharper from just about every angle you view it. While retains its overall dimensions, you get the updated tiger nose grille, a revised front bumper, updated headlights, new LED DRLs and fog lights as well as new design alloy wheels. It is a striking-looking urban SUV with the rear also receiving a healthy amount of upgrades including a sleek rear light bar.

Interior

The cabin has been updated to carry a more sophisticated look. The materials used give it an aura of being on par with vehicles that stand a class above it. Key elements include two 10.25-inch screens, a redesigned 4.2-inch digital instrument cluster, additional USB ports at the rear and a decent amount of boot space — 433 litres to be precise.

Engine options

The new Seltos gets a 1.6-litre turbo and a 2.0-litre petrol unit internationally. However, in India, the Seltos has been sold with a 1.4-litre turbo and a 1.5-litre diesel unit. While Kia hasn’t confirmed which engine options they will go with, we believe they will stick to the current engine offerings and that will also include the DCT transmission version. It would be great to see Kia bring in the 1.6-litre turbo that delivers 195 bhp as an X-Line variant, but there is no confirmation on that just yet.

What to expect

The new Seltos is bound to up the game in the mid-size SUV segment and this goes beyond just design and performance. Kia will probably offer the Seltos Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that include forward collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, pedestrian identification as well as automatic emergency braking.

Expected price: `12-17 lakh.