What is Black Friday? Know more about the biggest shopping sale here

Black Friday is one of the busiest shopping days of the year in the US. Although it is not a recognised holiday, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving. The sale day offers significant savings on a wide range of goods, including electronics, home goods, clothing, and other items. Sources state that to draw customers into their locations on the day, national chain stores typically offer a limited number of money-saving discounts on a variety of products while also providing comparable offers online.

Black Friday is both the biggest shopping day in the US and the day when retail establishments start to make a profit for the year. In India, Black Friday deals are now more popular than ever, but they were formerly uncommon in the country. Many e-commerce websites attempted to profit from the Christmas season sale by pushing offers on the sites, which have been popular for a few years. Except for imposed restrictions on its available inventory, major international retailers like Amazon ship products internationally through their service.

According to reports, Black Friday as a term for an increase in retail sales didn't become widely used until the late 1980s, when businesses began to promote the myth of red-to-black profits. The holiday season can make up 20 percent or more of many companies' annual sales, so it's a crucial day for the retail industry.

Other shopping holidays have popped up in more recent years to compete with Black Friday, such as Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, which encourage consumers to purchase online. Giving Tuesday has also become popular to encourage charitable giving.