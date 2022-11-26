Jeep India’s new Grand Cherokee to be available in India by the end of the year

The Grand Cherokee is known for its unparalleled ability to go off-roading

THE JEEP GRAND Cherokee is an iconic marque that stands as the flagship product from the Jeep range across the globe. The 5th generation version was launched globally earlier this year; however it is set to come to India at the end of this year. Incidentally, Jeep will be manufacturing the Grand Cherokee at their Ranjangaon facility located near Pune. It will be the fourth nameplate to be made in India.

The Grand Cherokee is known for its unparalleled ability to go off-roading and it has that quintessential Jeep DNA intact. Along with its prowess of handling the rough stuff, it is built to be a stylish and fascinating luxury SUV. With advanced creature comforts on board, oodles of space and impeccably finished surfaces in fine materials, the new Grand Cherokee is bound to stand out from the crowd.

The 5th generation Grand Cherokee has an all-new architecture and sculpted aerodynamic body style combined to improve vehicle performance, safety, and reliability. Designed to maximise overall passenger safety, comfort and convenience, the all-new Grand Cherokee is packed with next-generation features and technologies that make it stand out in the full-size luxury SUV segment. This includes a full suite of ADAS features like Forward Collision Warning Plus Pedestrian Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Passive Pedestrian Protection, Drowsy Driver Detection, Active Lane Management System, and Intersection Collision Assist System.

Another one of the 5th generation Jeep Grand Cherokee’s notable features is the Quadra-Trac I 4x4 System coupled with Selec-Terrain traction management system that offers the choice between on-and off-road settings to ensure optimum 4x4 performance.

Expected price: `70 lakh.