The uber-luxurious Lexus LX500d officially makes its Indian debut

When it comes to luxury SUVs, Lexus has always held a special place in those high ranks with their LX range. Based on the same platform as the Toyota Land Cruiser, the LX series has found a lot of takers in India and now with the introduction of the LX500d, Lexus is looking at getting a larger hold on the luxury SUV segment.

Design

The Lexus LX500d has an impressive road presence and this is brought about by its sharp edgy styling. The front is dominated by the large hour-glass shaped front grille with chrome slats and neat LED headlamps that feature projector beams and come with a cool auto-levelling function. The massive SUV boasts of a strong shoulder line and it rides on 22-inch forged aluminium alloys. It also benefits from LED tail lamps.

Interior

The cabin is spacious and extremely plush. It is almost like being on a luxury craft and the tech doesn’t disappoint either. To start with, the LX500d gets a layered dashboard with two screens for the centre console. There is the 12.3-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system that gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and right below that screen is a smaller 7-inch unit that gives you access to vehicle data as well as the air-conditioning settings and drive mode selection. The driver benefits from an 8-inch digital instrument cluster that provides a plethora of data. Apart from that, the LX500d also gets a great-sounding 25-speaker audio system.

Performance

Powering the Lexus LX500d is a 3.3 litre V6 diesel engine that is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The engine is capable of generating 304 bhp and a stonking 700 Nm of torque. Despite the LX500d weighing over 3 tons, this engine gets this huge SUV to do the 0-100km/h dash in just eight seconds! It is touted to surge forward in an almost locomotive-like fashion and despite being a luxury vehicle, there is an underlying sporty tone to it and it definitely does thrill!

Competition check

The Lexus LX500d sits in the premium SUV segment and will compete against the Range Rover, BMW XM petrol hybrid and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS. No doubt, it sits in august company, however, when it comes torugged all-round performance, the Lexus does have the DNA to outshine some of its competitors. To sweeten the deal a little further, Lexus is offering the LX500d in three trims, and this means that customers have a little more choice when it comes to buying the right version to suit their needs.

The Lexus LX500d is priced from `2.8 crores onwards.

