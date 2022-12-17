Lamborghini launches the Huracan Sterrato in India

THE LAMBORGHINI HURACAN Sterrato takes the sports car into a territory previously unvisited by any other such machine, for it is designed to deal with loose dirt surfaces as well! Think of it as a Lamborghini that can go flying on dirt tracks! The limited-edition model will only be offered to 1,499 customers across the globe.

The Huracán Sterrato offers optimised driving dynamics for perfect control in all environments, from the highway to dirt roads. Compared with the Huracán EVO, the Sterrato comes with an updated version of the Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics system, with specific STRADA and SPORT calibrations, and bringing the RALLY mode for low-grip conditions to the Huracán line for the first time. The exterior expresses the adventurous spirit of the Sterrato right from the first glance.

The ground clearance has been increased by 44 mm compared with the Huracán EVO, it also gets additional side cladding, reinforced sills and a rear diffuser along with sturdy wheels. The Huracán Sterrato comes with a 5.2-liter V10 engine with maximum power output of 610 hp and 560 Nm of torque.

It is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and electronically controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. Designed to offer optimum performance on unpaved and sandy surfaces, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 260 km/h.

Prices for the Huracán Sterrato will start at `4.61 crore.