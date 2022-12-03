Toyota Innova Hycross revealed!

The Toyota Innova Hycross is an all-new product that will sit between the current Crysta and the Fortuner. The stylish MPV gets a bold design language that is more in line with what you see on SUVs. The wide front grille, strong shoulder line, beefed-up wheel arches and neatly slanted tailgate are all part of the package.

The cabin is a delight and screams luxury. Key features include ventilated seats, Ottoman seats in the second row, dual-zone air conditioning, a rear retractable sunshade, a large panoramic sunroof as well as a powered tail gate for easy opening and closing. Being larger than the current Crysta model, the Hycross offers more space in all three rows and has a larger amount of boot space even with the third row up.

Powering the Innova Hycross is a strong hybrid petrol engine. The 2.0-litre engine is paired with an electric motor and has an output of 186 PS of power. The self-charging unit allows for multiple driving modes including short runs on pure electric mode. What this has resulted in is that the Hycross delivers 21.1 kmpl. Toyota is also offering the Hycross with just a standard petrol engine that delivers 174 PS of power and it gets a direct shift CVT.

The Innova Hycross benefits from a host of advanced safety features which include the Toyota Safe Sense package that offers dynamic radar collision control, lane trace assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitor, pre-collision warning, auto high beam and a lot more. It also gets 6 airbags, rear disc brakes, vehicle stability control, hill start assist and ABS with EBD.

Set to go on sale in early 2023, the Hycross is expected to be priced between `35-40 lakh.

