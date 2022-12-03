The new Lamborghini Urus set to debut 

The Lamborghini Urus Performante establishes itself on first sight with a new level of powerful styling that asserts the super sports engineering within. The super SUV gets a sharper, more prominent bonnet and bumper design that highlights its performance-oriented DNA. It also gets new black front air intakes and when viewed from the side, you can see that the prominent front and rear wing have resulted in an increase of overall length by 25 mm.

Also read: The EQB goes on sale in India in December!

Inside, the cockpit features Nero Cosmus black Alcantara as standard with a new hexagonal seat stitching design, the ‘Performante trim’, and further options including a leather interior. Dedicated colour and trim options include extension of the Performante trim on doors, roof-lining, seat backrest and rear wall. With the optional ‘Dark Package’, the matt black treatment can be extended to other interior details including the lever of the Urus’ central ‘TAMBURO’, hosting controls such as the start/stop button and drive mode selector. A new HMI graphic, with a dedicated design for the Urus Performante, features on both the centre console screen and in a large arc across the main display.

Also read: Kia Seltos to make its Indian debut in early 2023

The Urus Performante boasts of an increase in horsepower over the standard model and now offers an output of 666 PS and a peak torque of 850 Nm. This translates to an exhilarating drive experience for the Performante can do the 0-100km/h dash in just 3.3 seconds! It also has a top speed of 306 km/h and to match its responsiveness, the handling, braking and stability has been improved. The Performante rides on Pirelli P Zero semi-slick tyres to meet the characteristics of this SUV. Prices start at: `4.22 crore

