The BMW M340i xDrive makes its Indian debut sporting a refreshed design and thrilling dynamics

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the popular M sedan is touted to be the ultimate driving machine that is born to thrill! It is the perfect combination of the 3 Series sedan and the engineering that only an M division machine can have, and that is what makes it so special.

Design

The exterior design of the new BMW M340i xDrive remains sporty as ever. The front end cuts a wide, low-slung and aggressive figure. Framed by a single surround, the black mesh-style BMW kidney grille is linked to sleek Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents. The car’s hood, long wheelbase, short overhangs and elegantly flowing roofline accentuate its sporting profile when viewed from the side. Complementing the M aerodynamics package, the car features a body-coloured M rear spoiler on the boot lid. The vehicle’s athletic touch is also enhanced by air intake struts and trapezoidal tailpipe trims. The 19-inch M light alloy wheels are diamond polished and give the impression of an eager racing machine.

Interior

The first element that catches your attention is the new BMW Curved Display which gives the cockpit a futuristic look. The M340i xDrive benefits from sports seats with M-specific upholstery and an M leather steering wheel. The performance-oriented ambience is boosted thanks to M High Gloss Shadowline, Individual Hea dliner Anthracite and interior trim strips in Carbon Fibre. Also, as exclusive design features, the digital instrument cluster and front door sills bear the model lettering ‘M340i’.

Performance

The new BMW M340i xDrive is powered by a 2,998 cc straightsix petrol engine which produces an output of 374 hp and 500 Nm maximum torque. It is accompanied by a characteristic sound thanks to the M Sport exhaust unit. The car completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest BMW to be produced in the country. The engine is paired with an 8-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. In addition to the potent engine, this sports sedan also benefits from BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system that aids overall driving dynamics and ensures that the vehicle stays in line even under less-than-ideal driving conditions.

Safety

The BMW M340i xDrive is a feature-rich performance machine and to keep things in check, it comes equipped with a heightened level of safety systems that include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, Runflat Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel.