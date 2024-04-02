A grand tourer with a 4-cylinder engine!

The year 2024 marks the arrival of the Mercedes-AMG GT 43 Coupé. As its name suggests, it is the less powerful version of the regular GT, which comes with a 4-litre bi-turbo V8 motor.
The power and torque figures of 421 HP and 500 Nm do well to mask the size of the engine lurking under the bonnet of the grand tourer. Fancy a 2-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol mill in your GT?
Engine size aside, the GT 43 is no slouch. It can hit a top speed of 280 km/h and even do the nought-to-100 km/h sprint in a brisk time of 4.6 seconds. It may not be supercar fast, but it is quick nonetheless.
A 9-speed automatic transmission is teamed to the engine of the grand tourer, as is a 48-volt on-board electrical system. The starter generator, part of the 48-volt system, provides a 14 HP boost and increases efficiency.
Featuring revised styling (likely to let people know that it is the entry-level GT), the GT 43 features active aero, steel springs, an electronic rear differential, and smaller wheels (19 inch rims come as standard).
Since the AMG GT has been on sale in India, the GT 43 could be launched here. It could be priced around the same as the SL roadster.