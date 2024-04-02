A grand tourer with a 4-cylinder engine!

The power and torque figures of 421 HP and 500 Nm do well to mask the size of the engine lurking under the bonnet of the grand tourer. Fancy a 2-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol mill in your GT?

Engine size aside, the GT 43 is no slouch. It can hit a top speed of 280 km/h and even do the nought-to-100 km/h sprint in a brisk time of 4.6 seconds. It may not be supercar fast, but it is quick nonetheless.