Honda's Elevates the WR-V

Honda launches India made SUV Elevate in Japan as WR-V
Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, celebrated a historic milestone today as it’s Made-in-India Honda Elevate gets launched in the Japanese market under the brand name WR-V. It is for the first time in HCIL’s business that a model is being exported from India to Japan representing not only a significant leap for the India’s automotive industry but also highlighting the country’s growing manufacturing prowess and global competitiveness.  The model was unveiled as Honda WR-V in Japan in Dec’23 and has received an exciting response from customers .

