Another Electric Q
The Audi Q6 e-tron is the first production model on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). Powerful, compact, and highly efficient electric motors, as well as a newly developed lithium-ion battery consisting of twelve modules and 180 prismatic cells with a total gross capacity of 100 kWh ensure a range of up to 625 kilometres. The Q6 e-tron quattro accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The SQ 6 e-tron takes just 4.3 seconds for the same sprint. The vehicles’ top speeds are 210 and 230 km/h respectively. Two models with rear‑wheel drive will follow at a later date - depending on the market. While one model will be designed for efficiency and range, the other will mark the entry into the Q6 e-tron series.
Thanks to 800‑volt technology and a maximum charging capacity of 270 kW as standard, short charging stops are possible with the Audi Q6 e-tron. Up to 255 kilometres can be recharged in just ten minutes at an appropriate charging station (High Power Charging, HPC). The state-of-charge (SoC) increases from ten to 80 percent in around 21 minutes. Intelligent, high-performance and predictive thermal management is a key component of this impressive charging performance. Equipped with Plug & Charge, the vehicle authorizes itself at compatible charging stations when the charging cable is plugged in and commences the charging process. Charging is also fully automatic. AC charging with up to 11 kW is possible at standard home charge
The Audi Q6 e-tron is positioned in the premium midsize segment and, with a length of 4,771 millimeters, a width of 1,993 millimeters and a height of 1,648 millimeters, the SUV offers good space, comfort and suitability for everyday use. The wheelbase of 2,899 millimeters allows plenty of legroom in the second row of seats. With these dimensions, the Audi Q6 e-tron offers sufficient space for five passengers and luggage and offers high utility value.