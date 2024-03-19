Another Electric Q

The Audi Q6 e-tron is the first production model on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE). Powerful, compact, and highly efficient electric motors, as well as a newly developed lithium-ion battery consisting of twelve modules and 180 prismatic cells with a total gross capacity of 100 kWh ensure a range of up to 625 kilometres. The Q6 e-tron quattro accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The SQ 6 e-tron takes just 4.3 seconds for the same sprint. The vehicles’ top speeds are 210 and 230 km/h respectively. Two models with rear‑wheel drive will follow at a later date - depending on the market. While one model will be designed for efficiency and range, the other will mark the entry into the Q6 e-tron series.

Thanks to 800‑volt technology and a maximum charging capacity of 270 kW as standard, short charging stops are possible with the Audi Q6 e-tron. Up to 255 kilometres can be recharged in just ten minutes at an appropriate charging station (High Power Charging, HPC). The state-of-charge (SoC) increases from ten to 80 percent in around 21 minutes. Intelligent, high-performance and predictive thermal management is a key component of this impressive charging performance. Equipped with Plug & Charge, the vehicle authorizes itself at compatible charging stations when the charging cable is plugged in and commences the charging process. Charging is also fully automatic. AC charging with up to 11 kW is possible at standard home charge