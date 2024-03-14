Lux Electrics of India

Mercedes-Benz

Like its other Teutonic counterparts, Mercedes has lately been concentrating a lot on its all-electric models. It is currently offering three models, starting with its flagship EQS, the all-electric version of its S-Class. Powered by a 516bhp electric motor with 855Nm of torque, the EQS can do 0-100 in 4.3 seconds and has a claimed range of over 600 kilometres. Need more power? Then you will have to get the AMG version, with its 750bhp output and a staggering 1020Nm of torque. Understandably, 0-100kmph takes a mere 3.4 seconds – this is Ferrari territory! And the price for all this indulgence? INR 1.59 for the ‘base’ to 2.45 crores, for the AMG version. Below this is the newly launched EQE, the SUV version of the GLE, that we had written about recently. Powered by a 408bhp motor developing 858Nm of torque, the EQE can go from 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds and has a claimed range of around 500 kilometres. It has some amazing features including a massive passenger screen as well, and retails for around INR 1.39 crores, ex-showroom India. The third all-electric SUV in Mercedes’ arsenal is the brilliant EQB. Equipped with a motor producing 292bhp and 520Nm of torque, the EQB can do 0-100kmph in 6.2 seconds and give a range of around 400 kilometres. Priced at INR 74.5 lakhs ex-showroom, this is the ‘value for money’ all-electric SUV in the Mercedes-Benz India range.