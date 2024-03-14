Lux Electrics of India

Audi
Audi in a way kick-started the luxury EV revolution in India. They started with the e-tron and the e-tron sportback, very beautiful looking vehicles that gave a range of around 484 kilometres on a single charge. The 50 Quattro comes with 308bhp and 540Nm of torque, that enables it to do the 0-100kmph run in 6.8 seconds, whilst the 55 Quattro comes with 400bhp and 664Nm of torque that can make this SUV go from 0-100kmph in 5.7 seconds. Prices range from INR 1.02-1.24 crores, ex-showroom. The e-tron GT has 469bhp, 630Nm of torque and a claimed range of 500 kilometres. 0-100kmph? 4.1 seconds if you please and it retails at INR 1.7 crores. There is a RS GT version as well, with 590bhp, 830Nm of torque and a 0-100kmph time of 3.3 seconds! Price is INR 1.94 crores, ex-showroom. Then there is the Q8 version of the e-tron with a claimed 582 kilometres range and 400bhp and 664Nm of torque with a 5.7 second 0-100 time. There is a sportback version on offer too and prices range from INR 1.14-1.23 crores, ex-showroom.
BMW
BMW now has four electrics on sale in India. The leader is of course the uber luxe i7, with all the luxury trimmings from the 7 series, but with a 544bhp motor with 745Nm of torque, 0-100 is despatched in 4.7 seconds and the claimed range is 625 kilometres. Pricing is INR 1.95 crores, ex-showroom. Next comes the iX, which is a large SUV. Power is 326bhp, torque is 630Nm, hence 0-100kmph is discharged in 6.1 seconds. Priced at INR 1.21 crores, ex-showroom. The third in the line-up is the i4, with its 340bhp motor with 430Nm of torque. 0-100 takes 5.7 seconds, with a claimed range of 500 kilometres. Yours for INR 70 lakhs, ex-showroom India. The final product in BMW’s India lineup is the iX1 X Drive30 M Sport, which retails for INR 64 lakhs. Sporting a 313bhp motor with 494Nm of torque, it does the 0-100 dash in 5.6 seconds and has a claimed range of around 420 kilometres.
Jaguar
The stunning iPace from Jaguar is its first full electric model and comes with a 395bhp motor that also produces 694Nm of torque, enabling it to do 0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds, with a claimed range of 446 kilometres. Retails for around INR 1.19-1.24 crores, depending on the variant.
Mercedes-Benz
Like its other Teutonic counterparts, Mercedes has lately been concentrating a lot on its all-electric models. It is currently offering three models, starting with its flagship EQS, the all-electric version of its S-Class. Powered by a 516bhp electric motor with 855Nm of torque, the EQS can do 0-100 in 4.3 seconds and has a claimed range of over 600 kilometres. Need more power? Then you will have to get the AMG version, with its 750bhp output and a staggering 1020Nm of torque. Understandably, 0-100kmph takes a mere 3.4 seconds – this is Ferrari territory! And the price for all this indulgence? INR 1.59 for the ‘base’ to 2.45 crores, for the AMG version. Below this is the newly launched EQE, the SUV version of the GLE, that we had written about recently. Powered by a 408bhp motor developing 858Nm of torque, the EQE can go from 0-100kmph in 4.9 seconds and has a claimed range of around 500 kilometres. It has some amazing features including a massive passenger screen as well, and retails for around INR 1.39 crores, ex-showroom India. The third all-electric SUV in Mercedes’ arsenal is the brilliant EQB. Equipped with a motor producing 292bhp and 520Nm of torque, the EQB can do 0-100kmph in 6.2 seconds and give a range of around 400 kilometres. Priced at INR 74.5 lakhs ex-showroom, this is the ‘value for money’ all-electric SUV in the Mercedes-Benz India range.
Porsche
An electric Porsche? Well in today’s day and time you have to be open to everything and hence an all-electric Porsche, the Taycan. A wolf in sheep’s clothing, there are many variants to the Taycan starting with the ‘base’ model, which develops 476bhp on overboost with a 0-100kmph time of 5.1 seconds. You should be able to do around 500 kilometres between charges. There are many other variants but if you have the moolah to spare, go in for the range topping Taycan Turbo S. With 761 horses at its disposal and mind numbing 1050Nm of torque, 0-100kmph is dealt with in 2.8 seconds – that is the same acceleration as Ferrari F8 Tributo! You do get a combined range of around 480 kilometres. But all this comes at a price. The Taycan Turbo S is priced at INR 2.43 crores onwards, whilst the ‘base’ Taycan costs INR 1.6 crores, ex-showroom. Personalisation possibilities are limitless.
Volvo
Volvo offers two models in India, the XC40 recharge and the C40 recharge. The former is an all-electric version of the XC40 and comes with a 408bhp motor enabling it to go from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds. Driving range is around 400 kilometres and it is our cheapest electric vehicle here at a price of INR 57 lakhs, ex-showroom. The second model on offer is the coupe version of the XC called the C40 recharge. Retailing at INR 63 lakhs ex-showroom, it shares its mechanicals with the XC40 and hence also has similar performance though it has slightly more range at 500 kilometres.
Rolls-Royce
The Spectre from Rolls-Royce would be the ultimate luxury EV. Slated to come to India on March 2024, the Spectre comes with a 580bhp motor also producing 900Nm of torque. Every Rolls-Royce is as individual as its owner and personalisation possibilities are only limited by the strength of your coffers. Performance? Now don’t talk of such bourgeoisie things to Rolls-Royce owners, but if you must know then the 0-100kmph time is 4.5 seconds, with a top speed limited to 250kmph. Range is around 450 kilometres and pricing starts at INR 9 crores, without any options.