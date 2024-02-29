Force Motors to launch Gurkha BS6.2 in May

The three-door Gurkha's production had been stopped last year, and the car has not been on sale for well over half a year now. Force Motors has taken its own sweet time to update the powertrain to meet the current, stringent BS6.2 emission regulations.

Expect the same 2.6-litre, four-cylinder motor to power both versions of the SUV. It is not known whether Force Motors will increase the power output for the five-door model. In the three-door model, the engine is expected to be tuned to put out 91 HP and 250 Nm, the same as the BS6 version.

Although speculations are rife about the five-door version getting a more powerful tune, which would help offset the increased weight, until an official confirmation from Force arrives, one cannot be sure.