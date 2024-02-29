Force Motors to launch Gurkha BS6.2 in May

Force Motors is all set to launch the Gurkha BS6.2 in the market in May, sources have revealed to Indulge. The launch of the updated three-door Gurkha will coincide with the introduction of the much-anticipated five-door model.
The three-door Gurkha's production had been stopped last year, and the car has not been on sale for well over half a year now. Force Motors has taken its own sweet time to update the powertrain to meet the current, stringent BS6.2 emission regulations.
Expect the same 2.6-litre, four-cylinder motor to power both versions of the SUV. It is not known whether Force Motors will increase the power output for the five-door model. In the three-door model, the engine is expected to be tuned to put out 91 HP and 250 Nm, the same as the BS6 version.
Although speculations are rife about the five-door version getting a more powerful tune, which would help offset the increased weight, until an official confirmation from Force arrives, one cannot be sure.
It is not clear if the five-door model will get more features than the short-wheelbase version either. Before its sales were stopped, the Gurkha came with features such as a seven-inch touchscreen, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, parking sensors (rear), LED headlamps, TPMS, and more.
Force Motors offered the Gurkha with a maximum of two airbags, and that is expected to stay the same with the upcoming BS6.2 three-door model, although the industry has already moved to offering up to six airbags in vehicles that cost below INR 20 lakh.
While the BS6 version of the three-door Gurkha came in at INR 15.10 lakh (ex-showroom), the BS6.2 version is expected to command a premium, and the five-door will still be costlier.