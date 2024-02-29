Beauty in the beast

On the inside, you are now getting a MBUX rear entertainment system, complete with the “Hey Mercedes” voice assistant. Of late, the Burmester sound systems in the Mercs are easily some of the best sounding audio systems in India and the GLS does not disappoint either with a surround system totalling 13 speakers and an output of 590 watts with Dolby Atmos. All of this can be controlled with a MBUX 7.4-inch tablet for the rear, which is part of a rear comfort package. You also get luxury head restraints, a chauffeur package and other benefits. The air vents with chrome louvres are from the Maybach whilst glossy piano black lacquer inlays with contrasting silver flowing lines are from the MANUFAKTUR customisation commission. There is laminated glass with acoustic film for added quietness. You also get the usual gee-gaws: a panoramic sunroof, 64 colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a power second row and you can specify massage seats and a 5-zone climate control. You also get the trick ‘transparent bonnet’ feature, that utilises all the cameras to ‘stitch’ a virtual image that makes the bonnet appear transparent, especially useful for off-roading. Not that any of the owners will ever use it for that purpose…