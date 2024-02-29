An Aston-ishing Bond!

At the launch, Gregory Adams, Regional President - Asia, Aston Martin, said “Marking its 110th anniversary, 2023 has seen Aston Martin shine brighter than ever, supported by the arrival of a true-game changing model, the Aston Martin DB12. Dating back 95 of Aston Martin’s iconic 110 years, the history of Aston Martin in India is a long one, with the first Aston Martin imported into India in 1928 – an Aston Martin S-type sports.

We are proud to present and launch the DB12 Coupe, the world’s first Super Tourer to media, customers and prospects in India over the coming weeks, commencing in New Delhi, and continuing to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Mumbai.”

Priced at INR 4.59 crores, ex-showroom in its base version without any optional fittings.