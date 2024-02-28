A refreshed star

The interior design language has totally changed, and is now more akin to the new generation of Mercedes vehicles like the S-class and the C-Class. There is the gorgeous pinstripe design on the matte dark woo which looks awesome. But of course, here the attention grabber is the central display that controls all aspects of the vehicle, like car settings, individualisation, infotainment, climate etc. Most of the stuff has moved to ‘touch’ from ‘press’ – something that I always find a little disconcerting at first – even the controls on the steering wheel have a touchy feeling about them – takes some getting used to! You do get the latest generation of telematics – the MBUX system NTG7. All this works through this horizontal 11.9 inch touchscreen. The party trick here is the ‘virtual transparent hood’; a clever juxtaposition of images from the front camera using speed and direction algorithms to show you what’s under the car! My favourite though has to be the 14-speaker + Subwoofer Burmester surround system. A concert hall on wheels – Burmesters are probably the best sounding car systems in India; I find them even better than the Naim system Bentley uses.

In terms of engines and transmissions, both petrol and diesel are now on a 48-volt mild hybrid system, with 9 speed automatics standard. The 2.0-litre petrol puts out 258bhp and 400Nm of torque (GLC300) and the 2.0-litre diesel puts out 197bhp and 440Nm of torque. Mercedes claims a 0-100kmph time of 6.2 seconds for the petrol car. This is quick. The suspension remains classical Mercedes – a good, pliant ride that is comfortable yet not too soft. Both drivetrains use Mercedes’ propriety 4matic system, that is their All Wheel Drive. Of course safety is top notch with a full complement of airbags, Electronic nannies and everything else you might expect from a vehicle of this type.