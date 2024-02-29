The roof is made of fabric, perfect to take up as little space as possible when automatically stored in the trunk space – where it is put away in 14 seconds even when moving at speeds up to 50 kph. Ample space is also guaranteed for four passengers, as GranCabrio is ideal for traveling with company or alone with the wind in your hair, savouring all the emotions of an outstanding drive and breathing in the most authentic Italian style.

The elegance of the Maserati GranCabrio can be perceived and appreciated even more from the exterior, when the soft top is open and the engine’s roar is all-encompassing. The union with the road and landscape is an incomparable experience that can only be offered by the spyder version of a car that has been the protagonist of a success story spanning more than 60 years – the convertible variant of Maserati's first road-going sports car, the 3500 GT, was unveiled at the 1959 Geneva Motor Show.

Maserati’s latest addition is a luxury car that in its new convertible guise enhances the stylistic details and fine materials Maserati is known for to further enhance a journey in the name of the most enveloping driving pleasure, in total harmony and fusion with the panorama and the spirit of travel typical of the GranCabrio customer.