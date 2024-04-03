Kia for all

Kia India has introduced 4 new entry and mid variants in the refreshed Sonet adding the much popular premium features like sunroof. The newly introduced HTE(O) and HTK(O) variants are now available with Petrol G1.2 and Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT engines. While the HTE(O) gets an added sunroof over the existing HTE variant, the HTK(O) gets a Sunroof, LED Connected Taillamps, Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC) and Rear Defogger over the features of the existing HTK variant.
In addition, Kia India now offers all-windows up/Down Safety with the GTX+ and HTX+ variants. Furthermore, customers of the HTE and HTK variants will now have the option to choose from three new colours—Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue, and Pewter Olive. With the added variants and features, the company aims to further enhance the Value for Money proposition and offer a Sonet for every stratum of Indian SUV buyers.