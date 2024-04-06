Kia launches the Carens 2024 model

Kia, has recently relaunched thr 2024 Refreshed Carens with a new 6-speed 1.5 Diesel manual transmission in the 1.5 VGT engine variant. This new addition expands the trim lineup to an impressive 30 options, solidifying Carens' position as the segment leader in offering a diverse range of trims.

In this refreshed lineup, Kia has also introduced an enhanced X-Line model, with premium features such as a dashcam, all window auto up & down with voice commands, and expanded 7-seating options.

With the introduction of new trims, the Prestige +(O) variant in 7DCT and 6AT showcases the country's renowned feature, the 'Sunroof', along with LED Map lamp and room lamp. Additionally, the Prestige (O) variant offers the choice of 6 or 7 seating capacity, a leatherette-wrapped gear knob, a smart key with push-button start, LED Rear Combination lamp, LED DRL, and positioning lamp.