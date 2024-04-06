Kia launches the Carens 2024 model

Kia, has recently relaunched thr 2024 Refreshed Carens with a new 6-speed 1.5 Diesel manual transmission in the 1.5 VGT engine variant. This new addition expands the trim lineup to an impressive 30 options, solidifying Carens' position as the segment leader in offering a diverse range of trims.
In this refreshed lineup, Kia has also introduced an enhanced X-Line model, with premium features such as a dashcam, all window auto up & down with voice commands, and expanded 7-seating options.
With the introduction of new trims, the Prestige +(O) variant in 7DCT and 6AT showcases the country's renowned feature, the 'Sunroof', along with LED Map lamp and room lamp. Additionally, the Prestige (O) variant offers the choice of 6 or 7 seating capacity, a leatherette-wrapped gear knob, a smart key with push-button start, LED Rear Combination lamp, LED DRL, and positioning lamp.
Moreover, the Premium (O) trim enhances convenience with features such as Keyless entry, an 8” D/Audio system, Shark Fin antenna, Steering wheel-mounted remote control, burglar alarms, and bolstered safety features. All models now come equipped with a 180W charger, an over the the previous 120W charger. A brand new Pewter Olive is also available, taking the total to 8 monotone, 3 dual-tone and 1 colour for the X-Line.
Priced INR 10.55 - 19.61 lakh