The Night Eagle has landed

Interior features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and advanced connectivity options. Then there is a front and rear Dashcam / Rear entertainment Screen, Ambient Lighting and Air Purifier.

Mechanically, it retains the FWD 2.0L MultiJet Turbo Diesel paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic transmission

The Compass is priced INR 20.49 Lakhs onwards, ex-showroom.