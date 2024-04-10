The Night Eagle has landed

Jeep India has introduced the Compass Night Eagle. This variant features a gloss-black finish for the grille, grille rings, 18” alloy wheels, and the roof rails, in addition to black badges and a special Night Eagle Badge. The vehicle is available in three exterior colors with a black dual-tone roof as standard (Black, White, & Red)
Interior features include a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and advanced connectivity options. Then there is a front and rear Dashcam / Rear entertainment Screen, Ambient Lighting and Air Purifier.
Mechanically, it retains the FWD 2.0L MultiJet Turbo Diesel paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 9-speed automatic transmission
The Compass is priced INR 20.49 Lakhs onwards, ex-showroom.