Mahindra has unveiled the Bolero Neo+ 9-seater, offered in two variants—the P4 and the premium P10. The vehicle offers space to large families, institutional customers, tour and travel operators, and contractors who lease vehicles to companies. It is powered by the 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine, equipped with Micro-Hybrid Technology. Its body-on-frame construction and high-strength steel body shell are designed for durability and safety. The SUV comes with advanced safety features including ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seats, engine immobilizer, and automatic door locks, ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for all passengers. Additionally, it features 16-inch alloy wheels and side and rear footsteps. On the inside it has a 9-inch touchscreen and also gets front and rear power windows. The 9 seats are arranged in a 2-3-4 pattern, maximising both passenger and cargo space.

Priced at INR 11.4 lakh for the P4 and 12.5 lakh for the P10