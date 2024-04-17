Innova HyCross’s new Variant

The demand for full hybrid models of the Innova HyCross continues to be high, so Toyota India has launched a new GX(O) version, in a non-hybrid form. It comes with front LED Fog lamps, front and rear parking sensors and a rear defogger. On the inside, you get Chestnut themed interiors, a rear sunshade, automatic climate control, a 10.1-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple Carplay and panoramic view monitor. Both 7 and 8 seater versions are available, in 7 different colours.

Pricing starts at Rs 20,99,000/- (ex-showroom)