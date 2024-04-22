The new Black Sport Taigun GT and GT Plus Sport introduced

The Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport are a part of the newly created ‘Sport’ line structure, featuring a fresh, visually-distinct identity that forms part of the brand’s new line structure for the Taigun. They feature a GNCAP 5-star safety credentials and German engineering with a sportier new avatar that perfectly complements the fun to drive allure of driving a Volkswagen. The Taigun GT Line, powered by the 1.0L TSI engine is available with either a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual offering customers sporty black interior and exterior aesthetics, R17 alloy wheels, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, darkened LED headlamps with DRLs, amongst other upgrades. Setting a safety benchmark, the Taigun GT Line is being offered with six airbags as standard. The all new Taigun GT Line will also offer be-spoke differentiation with up to 16 exterior and 13 interior features.