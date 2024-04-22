The new Black Sport Taigun GT and GT Plus Sport introduced

The Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport are a part of the newly created ‘Sport’ line structure, featuring a fresh, visually-distinct identity that forms part of the brand’s new line structure for the Taigun. They feature a GNCAP 5-star safety credentials and German engineering with a sportier new avatar that perfectly complements the fun to drive allure of driving a Volkswagen. The Taigun GT Line, powered by the 1.0L TSI engine is available with either a 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual offering customers sporty black interior and exterior aesthetics, R17 alloy wheels, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, darkened LED headlamps with DRLs, amongst other upgrades. Setting a safety benchmark, the Taigun GT Line is being offered with six airbags as standard. The all new Taigun GT Line will also offer be-spoke differentiation with up to 16 exterior and 13 interior features.
The Taigun GT Plus Sport, meanwhile, is powered by the 1.5L TSI EVO engine, and comes equipped with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG transmission. With distinct aesthetic enhancements, the Taigun GT Plus Sport will offer customers 19 exterior and 15 interior features that exude sportiness.
Priced from INR 14.08 lakh to 19.74 lakh