A leader is created

The Toyota Fortuner continues to be the leader in mid SUV segment since its launch in 2009, having sold over 251,000 units sold till date. The company has now launched the Fortuner Leader Edition. It is available in the 2.8-litre Diesel with either a 6-Speed Automatic or 6-Speed Manual Transmission. The Auto version gets 500 Nm of torque and 201 bhp of power, and both variants are 4x2. Colours available are Super White, Platinum Pearl and Silver metallic. All versions sport black alloys. Other goodies include a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and front and rear bumper spoilers, to be installed by the dealer. There is also a wireless charger installed now, as are auto-folding mirrors.