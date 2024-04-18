Toyota unveils spiritual successor to the Land Cruiser Prado!

Toyota Motor Corporation has unveiled the new Land Cruiser 250 series in Japan. Based on the same platform has the Land Cruiser 300, the 250 is the successor to the Land Cruiser Prado.
According to the Japanese marque, the 250 series was created to return the Land Cruiser Prado, which shifted toward high-end and luxury over time, to its roots.
Underpinned by the GA-F platform, the Toyota Land Cruiser 250 is offered with two engine options: a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre turbodiesel. The gasoline engine is paired with a 6-speed ECT, while the oil burner is teamed with an 8-speed automatic.
The SUV comes with full-time four-wheel-drive with a Torsen limited-slip differential on the centre, an electric rear differential lock, and Stabilizer with Disconnection Mechanism (SDM), among others, to make it extremely capable off-road.
Toyota has also released, ZX First Edition and VX First Edition models that are limited to a total of 8,000 units in Japan. The VX First Edition is available with both engine options and features an exclusive Sand exterior colour and Dark Chestnut interior. The ZX First Edition is offered only with the diesel motor.
Toyota Land Cruiser 250 prices:
Petrol
VX 7-seater - JPY 54,50,000
Diesel
GX 5-seater - JPY 52,00,000
VX 7-seater - JPY 63,00,000
ZX 7-seater - JPY 73,50,000
Special Edition
VX First Edition petrol 7-seater - JPY 59,00,000
VX First Edition diesel 7-seater - JPY 70,00,000
ZX First Edition diesel 7-seater - JPY 78,50,000