Toyota unveils spiritual successor to the Land Cruiser Prado!

According to the Japanese marque, the 250 series was created to return the Land Cruiser Prado, which shifted toward high-end and luxury over time, to its roots.

Underpinned by the GA-F platform, the Toyota Land Cruiser 250 is offered with two engine options: a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre turbodiesel. The gasoline engine is paired with a 6-speed ECT, while the oil burner is teamed with an 8-speed automatic.