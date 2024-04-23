The new Ad(Vantage)

The latest in an iconic bloodline, Aston Martin has launched the new Vantage. The quintessential Aston Martin sports car and the most driver-focused and fastest Vantage in the famous nameplate’s 74-year history, it is an authentic, unadulterated celebration of pure performance, engineered to deliver maximum thrills with maximum confidence. It has a classic balance of a finely-tuned front-engine, rear-wheel drive chassis.

Power is at 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, courtesy a 4.0-liter V8 Twin Turbo engine. The car accelerates to 100 km/h in a shade over 3.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 320 km/h. Engineered for maximum thrills, its chassis and powertrain are finely tuned to deliver unparalleled driver engagement, complemented by a perfect 50:50 weight distribution. Technical advancements abound, including industry-leading Active Vehicle Dynamics, Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, and an Electronic Rear Differential (E-diff). AML-specific 21” Michelin Pilot S 5 tires ensure optimal grip and performance.