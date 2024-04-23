The new Ad(Vantage)

The latest in an iconic bloodline, Aston Martin has launched the new Vantage. The quintessential Aston Martin sports car and the most driver-focused and fastest Vantage in the famous nameplate’s 74-year history, it is an authentic, unadulterated celebration of pure performance, engineered to deliver maximum thrills with maximum confidence. It has a classic balance of a finely-tuned front-engine, rear-wheel drive chassis.
Power is at 656 bhp and 800 Nm of torque, courtesy a 4.0-liter V8 Twin Turbo engine. The car accelerates to 100 km/h in a shade over 3.4 seconds, reaching a top speed of 320 km/h. Engineered for maximum thrills, its chassis and powertrain are finely tuned to deliver unparalleled driver engagement, complemented by a perfect 50:50 weight distribution. Technical advancements abound, including industry-leading Active Vehicle Dynamics, Bilstein DTX adaptive dampers, and an Electronic Rear Differential (E-diff). AML-specific 21” Michelin Pilot S 5 tires ensure optimal grip and performance.
The new generation Vantage makes a breathtaking statement with an all-new ultra-luxury. It comes with with state-of-the-art connected technology and a stunning surround sound system developed by audio partner, Bowers & Wilkins. Vantage is the second model to feature Aston Martin’s next-generation infotainment. Created in-house and first introduced in DB12, it is entirely bespoke and developed in-house from scratch. Supplemented by a new Aston Martin customer connectivity app that supports iOS and Android devices, it allows interaction, control, and feedback to and from the customer’s Vantage via their device.
Priced at INR 3.99 crore (ex-showroom, excluding customisation)