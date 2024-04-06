Xtra for everyone

However, it is on the inside that the changes are far more. Gone are most of the button functions, all replaced by this massive 14.3-inch screen that controls all functions of the vehicle. The display is gorgeous and the colours are sharp, but it also comes with the simple fact that you need a degree in applied sciences to operate it. For example, if you need to turn down the fan speed of the AC, and you are enjoying wireless CarPlay, you have to call up a sub-menu from the main screen to then touch the appropriate space. You do get ventilated seats up front though and you can have up to 5 different temperature zones with even the last row passengers getting their own aircon vents. The last row of seats is electrically operated, a very good idea in a car of this side and you can lower the rear air suspension to load things more easily into the booth. There is an amazing 464 watt Harmon Karon sound system playing through 16 speakers that offers superb acoustics. Although not as good as some of its rivals, the sound quality would please most audiophiles. There is also a heads-up display (HUD) that shows useful information, and we are partial to it.