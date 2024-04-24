Range Rover conducts extensive testing on its range to move towards a sustainable future

Range Rover Electric will lead the way for electric propulsion capability, refinement and luxury travel, with the first vehicle prototypes now deployed at some of the world’s most challenging test locations.
The all-electric drive train is now being put through its paces at extremes of temperatures, from -40°C in the Arctic Circle, to +50°C in the searing deserts of the Middle East.
The first tests have focused on the capability of the battery and Electric Drive Unit (EDU) - effectively the vehicle’s core components including the transmission, electric motor and power electronics.
Both the battery and EDU are assembled in-house by JLR in a first for the brand. Testing on the frozen lakes of Sweden aims to demonstrate Range Rover’s new-in-house all-electric propulsion system, which will allow the vehicles to exceed their already renowned performance on low-grip surfaces, ensuring the all-terrain, all-weather and all-surface capability of the Range Rover remains unparalleled.
Rather than a traditional traction control setup based solely in the ABS unit, Range Rover Electric distributes the wheel slip management task directly to each individual electric drive control unit, reducing the torque reaction time at each wheel from around 100 ms, to as little as 1 ms.