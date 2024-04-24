Range Rover conducts extensive testing on its range to move towards a sustainable future

Range Rover Electric will lead the way for electric propulsion capability, refinement and luxury travel, with the first vehicle prototypes now deployed at some of the world’s most challenging test locations.

The all-electric drive train is now being put through its paces at extremes of temperatures, from -40°C in the Arctic Circle, to +50°C in the searing deserts of the Middle East.

The first tests have focused on the capability of the battery and Electric Drive Unit (EDU) - effectively the vehicle’s core components including the transmission, electric motor and power electronics.