Jeep unveils the 2024 Wrangler Unlimited and Wrangler Rubicon

In its latest iteration of the legendary SUV elevates the Jeep brand experience with enhanced capability, state-of-the-art technology, and advanced safety measures, while preserving the hallmark Wrangler experience that offers the freedom to explore and embrace adventure.
The new model showcases the Jeep brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of capability with the introduction of its first full-float Dana rear axle. Inside, the vehicle boasts heightened comfort and safety with a revamped interior that includes 12-way power front seats, a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen system and standard side curtain airbags across both rows. The embodiment of the Jeep DNA lies in the fact that the power seats are water-sealed for wherever your adventure may take you.
The SUVs will be offered with a GME 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, with 270 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and engine stop-start (ESS) functionality.
The 2024 Wrangler embodies rugged durability and refined performance, utilising a robust body-on-frame design and a meticulously engineered five-link suspension system. The Wrangler is equipped with four skid plates, safeguarding critical vehicle components.
Lightweight yet durable, high-strength aluminum closures, including doors, hinges, hood, fender flares, windshield frame, and magnesium swing gate, contribute to enhanced fuel economy without compromising strength.
Standard across all models for the 2024 model year are first- and second-row side curtain airbags, complementing the standard driver and passenger front airbags, as well as front seat-mounted driver and passenger side airbags. The standard ADAS (Advanced driver assistance systems) includes Forward Collision Warning with Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High beam Headlamps Adaptive Cruise Control with stop and go functionality.
Inside, the Wrangler's refined interior boasts premium features and technology, along with Jeep functionality and versatility. The Rubicon’s premium cabin package offers acoustic front glass, thicker carpet, and additional sound deadening foam in key areas such as the windshield header, front cowl, and B-pillars, ensuring a quieter and more comfortable ride. Additionally both variants are equipped with Active Noise Cancellation system employing a7-microphonearray offering up to 15 dB of noise reduction. The all-new 12.3-inch touchscreen houses the fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system offering more connected services and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Priced at INR 67.65 lakhs to INR 71.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom)