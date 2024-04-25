Jeep unveils the 2024 Wrangler Unlimited and Wrangler Rubicon

In its latest iteration of the legendary SUV elevates the Jeep brand experience with enhanced capability, state-of-the-art technology, and advanced safety measures, while preserving the hallmark Wrangler experience that offers the freedom to explore and embrace adventure.

The new model showcases the Jeep brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of capability with the introduction of its first full-float Dana rear axle. Inside, the vehicle boasts heightened comfort and safety with a revamped interior that includes 12-way power front seats, a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen system and standard side curtain airbags across both rows. The embodiment of the Jeep DNA lies in the fact that the power seats are water-sealed for wherever your adventure may take you.

The SUVs will be offered with a GME 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, with 270 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission and engine stop-start (ESS) functionality.

The 2024 Wrangler embodies rugged durability and refined performance, utilising a robust body-on-frame design and a meticulously engineered five-link suspension system. The Wrangler is equipped with four skid plates, safeguarding critical vehicle components.

Lightweight yet durable, high-strength aluminum closures, including doors, hinges, hood, fender flares, windshield frame, and magnesium swing gate, contribute to enhanced fuel economy without compromising strength.