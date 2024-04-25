The first-ever BMW i5 has been launched in India and will be available as an exclusive BMW M Performance model, BMW i5 M60 xDrive

The exterior of the car is designed to be innovative. The Illuminated BMW kidney grille sets the scene with its unique radiance. Stylistically inspired by the so-called "Sharknose" and projecting far forward, the BMW kidney grille functions as the visual centre of the vehicle front. The range of functions of the standard Adaptive LED Headlights includes the cornering light and the Matrix High Beam including the glare-free High Beam Assist BMW Selective Beam.

M specific displays on the BMW Curved Display are unique. The bands of the main displays and associated design elements in the instrument cluster appear in a platinum silver finish.

The Panorama Skyroof connects almost the entire roof surface, extends without interruption from just behind the windscreen to almost the rear window.

Sport seats, whose height and inclination can be adjusted electrically, are standard equipment. Active Seat Ventilation is also available as standard. With 18 speakers and an amplifier output boosted to 655 watts, the Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System guarantees an outstanding acoustic experience.