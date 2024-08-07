Around the bend: Your guide to navigating a Curvv

The Curvv.ev represents an unconventional typology. The Curvv.ev is the ideal combination of sportiness, practicality, and ruggedness, fusing the best features of an SUV with a coupe's sleek profile. Because of its excellent design and high-quality product, it is the greatest offering in the Mid SUV market so far.
Featuring flush door handles that give it a more luxury appearance, its bodywork showcases a distinct coupe style. The luxurious style gets a sporty upgrade with the R18 alloy wheels with Aero Inserts and squared wheel arches. Featuring a blend of form and function, the Curvv.ev boasts a number of impressive digital features. These include an animated welcome and goodbye light, an animated charging animation, sequential turn indicators, a headlamp projector, front fog lamps with cornering function, animated digitally connected tail lamps, an interactive digital steering wheel, an electric front charging lid with auto open/close, a digital dashboard, a phygital control panel, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof with mood lighting, and an intelligent digital shifter.
The Panoramic Sunroof lets in plenty of natural light during the day and gives the cockpit a feeling of spaciousness, while the Multi Mood Ambient Lighting makes everyone feel at home. Practically speaking, the Curvv.ev has the most boot space in its class at 500 liters, and the 11.6 liters of additional room in the front trunk provide a basic need for buyers in this price range.
An intriguing color palette will be available for the Curvv.ev, with options including Virtual Sunrise, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red, and Empowered Oxide.
To improve its value offer, the Curvv.ev has top-tier features normally seen in premium markets. Inmates will truly know what it means to live it up in this prison that has been painstakingly created from the ground up with an enormous emphasis on comfort and ease. A front row like no other is available in this SUV coupe, thanks to features like advanced comfort seats, front seat ventilation, a grand center console, cooled glove box, front and rear fast charge C Type 45W, and six-way power adjustable seats for the driver and co-driver. The vehicle's back seats have 60:40 split-folding seats with a center armrest, two-stage reclining, and air conditioning vents in the back.
The Curvv.ev is very convenient thanks to its automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, keyless entry, and push-button start, among other features. The Curvv.ev, which is based on the state-of-the-art acti.ev architecture, provides thrilling performance with 167 PS power, allowing it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. If you're looking for a vehicle that can handle all of your everyday needs and more, go no further than the Curvv.ev. Its 55 kWh battery pack has the longest certified range at 585 ARAI miles, and its 45 kWh battery pack is the largest option available. With its 55 kWh battery pack and prismatic cells (certified at 1.2C), you can charge it from 10 to 80% in 40 minutes or quickly top it up to 150 miles in 15 minutes. Such high charging speeds are possible because of the battery pack's design.
High Ground Clearance of 190 mm for the Curvv.ev 45 and 186 mm for the Curvv.ev 55, Smart power electronics, various charging choices, and three standard drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport) contribute to the best-in-class performance incorporated into the Curvv.ev.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon Digital Chassis Platform powers the cutting-edge Curvv.ev, which revolutionizes this market. Powered tailgate with gesture activation, JBL cinematic sound system, advanced OTA capabilities, V2L and V2V as standard across all personas, a 31.24 cm Cinematic Touchscreen by HARMANTM, a 26.03 cm Digital Cockpit, and the Cinematic Experience with Arcade.ev and its host of 20+ apps are just a few of the features that come standard.
Featuring 20 characteristics of modern Driver Assistance Systems-Level II, the Curvv.ev is engineered with modern safety features to offer absolute protection for you and your loved ones on every journey. On top of that, this SUV coupe comes equipped with 6 airbags that are standard on all trim levels, AWD with brake disc wiping, an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS), an SOS Call Function, electronic stability control (ESP) with integrated vehicle brake assist (i-VBAC), a front parking sensor, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, hill descent control, hill hold assist, and a comprehensive warranty covering the high voltage (HV) Rest assured: the battery pack and engine have a warranty of 1.6 lakh km, or 8 years, while the vehicle has a warranty of 1.25 lakh km, or 3 years.
Priced at INR 17.49 to 21.99 lakhs, ex-showroom