MINI Cooper S & Electric Countryman launched in India! Book your iconic MINI with sporty petrol or zero-emission electric power

The new MINI Cooper S will be available in ten striking colours including Melting Silver, Midnight Black, Nanuq White, British Racing Green, Chili Red II, Indigo Sunset Blue, Blazing Blue, Icy Sunshine Blue, Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow. Roof in body colour is available. For ‘Classic’ Pack, it is additionally available in Glazed White or Jet Black. 17-inch wheels with option of U-Spoke Spectre Grey, Parallel Spoke 2-Tone alloys is available as standard. Favoured Pack has 17-inch U-Spoke Vibrant Silver and 18-inch wheels with options of Slide Spoke 2-Tone and Night Flash Spoke 2-Tone alloys. Upholstery options include Double cloth textile in Black / Multitone as standard. Sports Seats with Vescin Grey | Textile Blue or Black | Textile Blue are available in the ‘Classic’ Pack. JCW Sports Seats with Vescin | Beige or Nightshade Blue are available in the ‘Favoured’ pack.

The new all-electric MINI Countryman will be available in nine striking colours including Melting Silver, Midnight Black, Nanuq White, British Racing Green, Chili Red II, Indigo Sunset Blue, Blazing Blue, Smokey Green and Slate Blue. Roof in body colour is available. For ‘Classic’ Pack, it is additionally available in Glazed White or Jet Black. For Favoured Pack, it is additionally available in ‘Vibrant Silver’. 17-inch wheels with Profile Aero Spoke Lighting Grey alloys are available as standard. Favoured Pack has 19-inch wheels with Kaleido Spoke Two-Tone (Jet Black + Vibrant Silver) alloys. Upholstery options include Double cloth textile in Black / Multitone as standard. Sports Seats with Vescin Grey | Textile Blue or Black | Textile Blue are available in the ‘Classic’ Pack. JCW Sports Seats with Vescin | Beige, Dark Petrol or Vintage Brown are available in the ‘Favoured’ pack. The new all-electric MINI Countryman comes with a complimentary MINI Smart Wallbox charger with one-time installation.