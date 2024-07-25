MINI Cooper S & Electric Countryman launched in India! Book your iconic MINI with sporty petrol or zero-emission electric power

The new MINI Cooper S will be available in ten striking colours including Melting Silver, Midnight Black, Nanuq White, British Racing Green, Chili Red II, Indigo Sunset Blue, Blazing Blue, Icy Sunshine Blue, Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow. Roof in body colour is available. For ‘Classic’ Pack, it is additionally available in Glazed White or Jet Black. 17-inch wheels with option of U-Spoke Spectre Grey, Parallel Spoke 2-Tone alloys is available as standard. Favoured Pack has 17-inch U-Spoke Vibrant Silver and 18-inch wheels with options of Slide Spoke 2-Tone and Night Flash Spoke 2-Tone alloys. Upholstery options include Double cloth textile in Black / Multitone as standard. Sports Seats with Vescin Grey | Textile Blue or Black | Textile Blue are available in the ‘Classic’ Pack. JCW Sports Seats with Vescin | Beige or Nightshade Blue are available in the ‘Favoured’ pack.
The new all-electric MINI Countryman will be available in nine striking colours including Melting Silver, Midnight Black, Nanuq White, British Racing Green, Chili Red II, Indigo Sunset Blue, Blazing Blue, Smokey Green and Slate Blue. Roof in body colour is available. For ‘Classic’ Pack, it is additionally available in Glazed White or Jet Black. For Favoured Pack, it is additionally available in ‘Vibrant Silver’. 17-inch wheels with Profile Aero Spoke Lighting Grey alloys are available as standard. Favoured Pack has 19-inch wheels with Kaleido Spoke Two-Tone (Jet Black + Vibrant Silver) alloys. Upholstery options include Double cloth textile in Black / Multitone as standard. Sports Seats with Vescin Grey | Textile Blue or Black | Textile Blue are available in the ‘Classic’ Pack. JCW Sports Seats with Vescin | Beige, Dark Petrol or Vintage Brown are available in the ‘Favoured’ pack. The new all-electric MINI Countryman comes with a complimentary MINI Smart Wallbox charger with one-time installation.
The car comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The 2 years and 5 years 24x7 Road-Side Assistance on MINI Cooper S and the all-electric MINI Countryman respectively, provide complete peace of mind while on the move with facilities like portable roadside charging. These benefits are transferrable along with the ownership of the car. The all-electric MINI Countryman ownership experience is hassle free as the high voltage battery is covered by a warranty for 8 years or 160,000 kilometres. Service inclusive plan for Cooper S starts from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms and package extension is available up to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. Service inclusive plan for Countryman E starts from 4 yrs / 200,000 kms and package extension is available up to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. An option to extend warranty benefits from third year of ownership and extendable up to maximum ten years, is also available.
The new MINI Cooper S is priced at INR 44,90,000 and the new all-electric MINI Countryman at INR 54,90,000