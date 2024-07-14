EQA 250+ launches in India: Mercedes-Benz's electric SUV with impressive range and features

At first glance, the EQA 250+ bears a striking resemblance to its petrol and diesel counterparts, yet several distinct features set it apart as an electric vehicle. The front of the car showcases a black panel grille with a star pattern, complemented by a horizontal light band connecting the headlamps, giving it a futuristic appeal. Chrome accents on the front apron and window sills add a touch of elegance. The SUV rides on 19-inch AMG-styled alloy wheels, while the tail lights feature an intricate design enhanced by a horizontal light bar that spans the rear, adding to its sophisticated look.

The interior of the EQA 250+ exemplifies luxury and sustainability. Made from recycled materials, the cabin boasts excellent fit and finish, creating a spacious and premium environment. A large sunroof adds to the airy feel, flooding the cabin with natural light. Comfort is a priority, with electronically adjustable front seats offering three memory settings, a rear armrest for passengers, and ample boot space for weekend trips.The EQA 250+ is at the forefront of connectivity and infotainment. The MBUX system allows for intuitive control of various vehicle functions, enhanced by gesture control and augmented reality navigation, which overlays directions using a camera. Standard features include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a heads-up display, wireless charging, and a 360-degree camera. The 12-speaker Burmester surround sound system, delivering a powerful 710-watt output, ensures an immersive audio experience.

Under the hood, the EQA 250+ is powered by a 70.5 kWh battery, providing a substantial range of up to 560 kilometres per charge based on the WLTP cycle. The vehicle delivers a robust 140 kW of power and 385 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, with a top speed of 160 km/h. Drivers can choose from multiple driving modes, including Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Individual, to tailor their driving experience. The EQA 250+ feels extremely smooth to drive, with outstanding refinement and ride quality, effortlessly sailing over rough roads while keeping occupants in absolute comfort. Charging the EQA 250+ is efficient, with a full charge taking 7 hours on an 11kW charger, while a 100 kW DC ultrafast charger can achieve 0-80% in just 35 minutes.