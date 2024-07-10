Cars

Smart phone to smart car - a new electric car by a mobile phone manufacturer

Electric cars are all the rage right now and performance sedans are the normin this segment. So this company combines both to showcase a unique product, coming to India in the nearby future.
Xiaomi SU7
Xiaomi SU7

Xiaomi, a global technology leader, today showcased the SU7 on the occasion of its 10-year anniversary in India, serving as an integral element of the “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem. It has been showcased on the Indian stage, offering a glimpse into Xiaomi's pioneering vision for an intelligent future where all user needs are seamlessly met within one smart ecosystem.

The SU7, Xiaomi EV's first product, is positioned as a "full-size high performance eco-technology sedan" that pushes boundaries in performance, ecosystem integration, and the mobile smart space. Alongside the design, the company has developed five core EV technologies: E-Motor, CTB Integrated Battery, Xiaomi Die-Casting, Xiaomi Pilot Autonomous Driving, and Smart Cabin. Backed by a monumental investment and a global team of more than 3,400 engineers and 1,000 technical experts in key areas, it has produced a truly outstanding vehicle that has redefined the EV industry.

The Xiaomi SU7 Max which was showcased in India features 673 ps of power as well as a maximum range of 800 km on a single charge. With 838 nm of torque, the car can accelerate from standstill to a 100 km/h in 2.78 seconds and tops out at 265 km/h. Thanks to a top level braking system, it is also able to stop from 100 km/h in a distance of just 33.3 metres. Ensuring safety, it features a steel-aluminum alloy armored cage and is equipped with a comprehensive suite of 16 active safety features that provide 360° protection.

The vehicle epitomises the essence of a luxury C-class sedan with its ergonomically crafted design and cutting-edge technology. The interior of the SU7 is a symphony of precision and comfort, with the steering wheel, seats, instrument panel, and HUD symmetrically aligned around the central axis. The vehicle features a 16.1-inch 3K ultra-clear central control screen, a large 56-inch HUD, and a rotating dashboard for a welcoming ceremony every time it is started. It supports connecting Xiaomi tablets as additional screens, creating a 5-screen linkage in the car.

Pricing and launch dates in India not mentioned yet.

Xiaomi SU7
Land Rover introduces the new Defender OCTA
Xiaomi
electric car
EV
Automatic
SU7

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com