Smart phone to smart car - a new electric car by a mobile phone manufacturer

Xiaomi, a global technology leader, today showcased the SU7 on the occasion of its 10-year anniversary in India, serving as an integral element of the “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem. It has been showcased on the Indian stage, offering a glimpse into Xiaomi's pioneering vision for an intelligent future where all user needs are seamlessly met within one smart ecosystem.

The SU7, Xiaomi EV's first product, is positioned as a "full-size high performance eco-technology sedan" that pushes boundaries in performance, ecosystem integration, and the mobile smart space. Alongside the design, the company has developed five core EV technologies: E-Motor, CTB Integrated Battery, Xiaomi Die-Casting, Xiaomi Pilot Autonomous Driving, and Smart Cabin. Backed by a monumental investment and a global team of more than 3,400 engineers and 1,000 technical experts in key areas, it has produced a truly outstanding vehicle that has redefined the EV industry.

The Xiaomi SU7 Max which was showcased in India features 673 ps of power as well as a maximum range of 800 km on a single charge. With 838 nm of torque, the car can accelerate from standstill to a 100 km/h in 2.78 seconds and tops out at 265 km/h. Thanks to a top level braking system, it is also able to stop from 100 km/h in a distance of just 33.3 metres. Ensuring safety, it features a steel-aluminum alloy armored cage and is equipped with a comprehensive suite of 16 active safety features that provide 360° protection.