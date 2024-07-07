Land Rover introduces the new Defender OCTA

The OCTA’s name is derived from the toughest and most desirable mineral on earth – a diamond – and the octahedral shape that gives their distinctive appearance and durability. The tough luxury of vehicle is epitomised by the Defender OCTA Edition One which features a curated specification, finished in an exclusive new Faroe Green paint colour with a Khaki and Ebony Ultrafabrics TM PU and seam-less Knit interior, new Chopped Carbon Fibre detailing, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels with a choice of all-terrain tyres. For more technical off-road manoeuvres, Defender’s suite of familiar Terrain Response modes remain at the driver’s fingertips, with specific calibrations for Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow, and Rock

Crawl – assisted by off-road driver aids such as ClearSight Ground View 2 , which effectively makes the bonnet transparent for improved visibility and reassurance off the beaten track.