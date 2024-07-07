Land Rover introduces the new Defender OCTA

The Octa is the new most capable and most luxurious model in the 4x4 family, taking the capability of Defender 110 to another level. Powered by a 4.4 litre Twin Turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine, the OCTA model is the most extreme and most powerful Defender ever, with 626 bhp and up to 750 Nm of torque enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4 seconds. Heavily revised chassis components with innovative technologies, including 6D Dynamics suspension, ensure its dynamic capabilities are better than ever. The exterior is bolder and tougher, with a distinct character. The ride height is raised, its stance widened, and wheel arches extended for incredible presence. Redesigned bumpers give improved approach and departure angles, while tough underbody protection gives drivers the confidence to explore further over rough terrain; and it will wade deeper than any production Defender before it too – through up to one metre of water.
The OCTA’s name is derived from the toughest and most desirable mineral on earth – a diamond – and the octahedral shape that gives their distinctive appearance and durability. The tough luxury of vehicle is epitomised by the Defender OCTA Edition One which features a curated specification, finished in an exclusive new Faroe Green paint colour with a Khaki and Ebony Ultrafabrics TM PU and seam-less Knit interior, new Chopped Carbon Fibre detailing, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels with a choice of all-terrain tyres. For more technical off-road manoeuvres, Defender’s suite of familiar Terrain Response modes remain at the driver’s fingertips, with specific calibrations for Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow, and Rock
Crawl – assisted by off-road driver aids such as ClearSight Ground View 2 , which effectively makes the bonnet transparent for improved visibility and reassurance off the beaten track.
Inside, curated selections set the new vehicle apart. The standard interior is a new Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather, with Kvadrat TM textile trim in Ebony. The front row of features all-new performance seats with more supportive bolsters and integrated headrests. Defender’s close association with music is brought to the fore with immersive Body and Soul seat audio technology. The Body and Soul Seat has been developed in collaboration with music industry experts SUBPAC and Coventry University, allowing the driver and front passenger to feel, as well as hear, the music. Six wellness programmes are also available to help relax occupants or help improve cognitive responses on the move, depending on their preference.
The new Defender OCTA order books will officially open soon at an indicative price of ₹ 2.65-2.85 crores (ex-showroom)